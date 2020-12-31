Story of the year No. 2: Protesters rally for racial justice

George Floyd died on Memorial Day while pinned to the pavement by a Minneapolis police officer, whose knee was on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media, and sparked massive demonstrations across the U.S., including in the Fredericksburg area. Many of the rallies were organized by Black Lives Matter supporters, who were demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

On May 30, five days after Floyd’s killing, more than 200 people met in the Mayfield community at 10 a.m., and marched to Fredericksburg’s City Hall. There, the crowd, a mix of Blacks and whites, listened to speakers and prayers and solemnly memorialized Floyd.

For the next several months, local protests continued. Marches, rallies, prayer walks and interfaith gatherings took place throughout the Fredericksburg region. The movement drew a mixed reaction from local residents, with some showing support and others expressing fear and frustration over the ongoing demonstrations.

Early on the morning of May 31, someone set two fires outside the Fredericksburg police station but they caused no major damage. Later that evening, police used tear gas to break up a protest near the station, hours after three other rallies in the city went off without incident.