Story of the year No. 2: Protesters rally for racial justice

George Floyd died on Memorial Day while pinned to the pavement by a Minneapolis police officer, whose knee was on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media, and sparked massive demonstrations across the U.S., including in the Fredericksburg area. Many of the rallies were organized by Black Lives Matter supporters, who were demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
On May 30, five days after Floyd’s killing, more than 200 people met in the Mayfield community at 10 a.m., and marched to Fredericksburg’s City Hall. There, the crowd, a mix of Blacks and whites, listened to speakers and prayers and solemnly memorialized Floyd.
For the next several months, local protests continued. Marches, rallies, prayer walks and interfaith gatherings took place throughout the Fredericksburg region. The movement drew a mixed reaction from local residents, with some showing support and others expressing fear and frustration over the ongoing demonstrations.
Early on the morning of May 31, someone set two fires outside the Fredericksburg police station but they caused no major damage. Later that evening, police used tear gas to break up a protest near the station, hours after three other rallies in the city went off without incident.
Protesters say the use of tear gas was excessive. Both Police Chief Brian Layton and city Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw later apologized for the incident. An internal review by the department found the officers’ actions justified. A third-party review of the city’s response to protesters is underway, with results due by the end of January.
In early June, the city declared nightly curfews, and police charged some protesters for violating those curfews. The misdemeanor charges became a rallying point for local protesters. On July 31, a Fredericksburg judge ruled the curfew was unconstitutional, and that the city had no authority to make violating it a crime. City prosecutors appealed the ruling. A circuit judge later overturned that decision.
Nearly 30 of those charged took a deal that allowed charges to be expunged from their records after they complete 15 hours of community service. Close to 20 of those charged were acquitted. Another 10–12 were convicted and fined up to $500.
Another incident involving tear gas took place June 1, when there was a showdown on the Falmouth Bridge between protesters and members of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.
On June 25, a segment that aired on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” featured a 911 call made by a woman who told the dispatcher she was trapped in her car by protesters in downtown Fredericksburg, and she was scared for her child.
The dispatcher told her protests were considered city-sponsored events and suggested the caller contact City Hall. When the caller said a protester was on her car, the dispatcher told her she would let an officer know. By the end of the 3-minute call, the woman reported that she had been able to move out of the area.
The incident inflamed tensions between protesters and some local residents.
City police opened a criminal investigation to identify the person who jumped on the caller’s car, and the city issued a statement ensuring residents that the department aims to protect all city residents and visitors.
That weekend, crowds gathered in Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg for “Back the Blue” rallies to show support for law enforcement officers.
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, Stafford County supervisors have agreed to form a diversity advisory coalition. In Spotsylvania County, supervisors have announced they support nondiscrimination and the U.S. Constitution’s “promise of the equality of all persons regardless of race, religion, or ethnic origin.” The proclamation also states that the board will “promote cultural understanding” and that it “commits to addressing and working to eliminate intolerance and discrimination” in the community.
The Fredericksburg Police Department has held informational sessions on its practices—though one ended with a protest—and City Council has held forums on racial equity concerns. Area sheriff’s offices have shared planned changes to training and other new policing approaches.
And several local protesters have recently dedicated time to community projects, such as a river cleanup and helping a city resident with home repairs.