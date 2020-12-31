Story of the year No. 3: Local confederate symbols fall

The Virginia Department of Transportation acquired the property where the flag flew, along with nine other parcels, for a right-of-way related to the projects.

After its removal, the Virginia Flaggers, who rented the lot where the flagpole stood, posted on its Facebook page that the flag was “placed in safekeeping for the rededication and raising at its new location, to be announced in the coming months.”

But the flag won’t legally fly in Stafford as prominently as it once did.

In November, county supervisors voted to remove flagpoles and monuments from the list of structures found in county ordinances that are exempt from height limitations.

As a result, monuments or flagpoles shall not exceed 35 feet on residential or agriculture parcels, while flagpoles on commercial and industrial parcels are limited to 45 feet in height.

In early December, the Spotsylvania County School Board held a public forum about changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

Board members had each invited two members of the public from their districts to share thoughts on the issue. All but two of that night’s speakers supported removing the name of the Confederate general.