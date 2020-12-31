Story of the year No. 3: Local confederate symbols fall

Since the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide racial reckoning that blanketed the U.S. after May 25, Virginia has removed the most Confederate symbols in the country, according to a fall study by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Fredericksburg-area residents may, too, have noticed the absence of some long-standing Confederate symbols.
SLAVE AUCTION BLOCK
In downtown Fredericksburg, the fate of a 1,200-pound sandstone slave auction block on the corner of William and Charles streets has long been a source of controversy.
On June 5, the block was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets after nearly three years of debate and discussion.
The auction block was still in the spot where it had been since 1843 when protests began downtown following Floyd’s death. It served as a stop for marches, with some protesters standing on top of the stone and others spray painting it with graffiti.
The block will eventually go on display at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, with the recent graffiti intact.
City officials said the block’s removal, along with a promise to tell a more inclusive history of Fredericksburg, is another step in their pledge to address racial inequality.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT in CAROLINE
This fall, a 43-ton monument of a generic Confederate soldier, which stood tall on the Caroline County courthouse lawn for 114 years, was dismantled and relocated to a nearby cemetery.
After a petition calling for the structure’s removal garnered more than 2,500 signatures and a public hearing was held on the issue in August, Caroline supervisors unanimously decided to relocate the memorial to what they deemed a more appropriate place.
A group of volunteers joined the effort to help trim the cost of the relocation to Greenlawn Cemetery.
On Oct. 24, onlookers on Main Street cheered as the 24 pieces of the monument were taken apart one by one, while one man standing on Courthouse Lane said it was “a sad day,” for the county.
GIANT FLAG IN STAFFORD
The big Confederate battle flag flying along Interstate 95 in Stafford County came down this fall.
The flag had flown atop an 80-foot pole on Falmouth property since 2014, and was a target of those offended by the Confederate symbol, who requested the county have it removed.
But the flag’s demise in late October was not related to repeated calls for its removal. Instead, the flag was taken down to make way for a pair of major road projects on Interstate 95.
The Virginia Department of Transportation acquired the property where the flag flew, along with nine other parcels, for a right-of-way related to the projects.
After its removal, the Virginia Flaggers, who rented the lot where the flagpole stood, posted on its Facebook page that the flag was “placed in safekeeping for the rededication and raising at its new location, to be announced in the coming months.”
But the flag won’t legally fly in Stafford as prominently as it once did.
In November, county supervisors voted to remove flagpoles and monuments from the list of structures found in county ordinances that are exempt from height limitations.
As a result, monuments or flagpoles shall not exceed 35 feet on residential or agriculture parcels, while flagpoles on commercial and industrial parcels are limited to 45 feet in height.
UP NEXT
In early December, the Spotsylvania County School Board held a public forum about changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School.
Board members had each invited two members of the public from their districts to share thoughts on the issue. All but two of that night’s speakers supported removing the name of the Confederate general.
Next, there will be a public hearing on the matter. A previously scheduled meeting was postponed because of inclement weather. It’s now scheduled for Jan. 6.
Several Virginia localities have renamed portions of Jefferson Davis Highway in their jurisdictions.
In July, the Fredericksburg City Council adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly to find a more unifying name for the highway. The council indicated that if the state fails to act, it will move on renaming the stretch of highway in Fredericksburg.
In December, Stafford supervisors expressed support of changing the name of the roadway through the county, but some also voiced concerns about proposed legislation from Del. Josh Cole. Cole supports a petition to rename the entire 196.6-mile stretch of U.S. 1 through the state in memory of Caroline County couple Mildred and Richard Loving.
“The road name is going to be changed, no matter what we do,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer. “What we’re trying to do at this point is to have some say in what it’s changed to.”