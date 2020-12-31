Story of the year No. 4: Strong turnout as area voters head to polls early

In a year when everything else was turned on its ear, it’s only fitting that the 2020 presidential election would be like none other.
Results in the Fredericksburg region mirrored what happened in the rest of the state and nation: There essentially were two distinct elections for president.
“One took place on Election Day and involved people who overwhelmingly favored President [Donald] Trump,” states the Virginia Public Access Project website. “The other involved those who voted early and were equally emphatic about Joe Biden.”
Locally, more people cast ballots for the two major parties before Nov. 3 than on Election Day.
In Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland, 6 of every 10 voters opted for absentee ballots, which were mailed in or dropped off, or they voted early at designated voting stations. All told, almost 60 percent of early voters favored Biden while 70 percent of Election Day voters preferred Trump.
Since Election Day and the days after, as votes were still being counted in several key states, all the way through to the nation’s electors certifying Biden’s victory on Dec. 14 and beyond, Trump has cast doubts on the legitimacy and fairness of the election. He has yet to concede the race, and judges across the country have consistently rejected legal challenges concerning the election.
Many local Trump supporters came out to show their allegiance to the president in the days before and after the election, organizing Trump caravans and “Stop the Steal” rallies in the Fredericksburg region.
Other Virginia election victors included U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and the Fredericksburg area’s two incumbent members of Congress: U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District; and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th.