Story of the year No. 4: Strong turnout as area voters head to polls early

In a year when everything else was turned on its ear, it’s only fitting that the 2020 presidential election would be like none other.

Results in the Fredericksburg region mirrored what happened in the rest of the state and nation: There essentially were two distinct elections for president.

“One took place on Election Day and involved people who overwhelmingly favored President [Donald] Trump,” states the Virginia Public Access Project website. “The other involved those who voted early and were equally emphatic about Joe Biden.”

Locally, more people cast ballots for the two major parties before Nov. 3 than on Election Day.

In Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland, 6 of every 10 voters opted for absentee ballots, which were mailed in or dropped off, or they voted early at designated voting stations. All told, almost 60 percent of early voters favored Biden while 70 percent of Election Day voters preferred Trump.