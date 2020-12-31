 Skip to main content
Story of the year No. 5: 'Game-changer': New VA clinic coming to Spotsylvania
Story of the year No. 5: 'Game-changer': New VA clinic coming to Spotsylvania

The contest to attract a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic was settled Sept. 28, with Spotsylvania County beating out Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

The decision was posted online by the VA nearly three years after federal officials began advertising for outpatient clinic space in an area stretching from Stafford to Spotsylvania, mainly along the Interstate 95 corridor.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Spotsylvania Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who also serves as the business development manager in the county’s Economic Development office.

Marshall said the clinic will give local military veterans an easily accessible outpatient clinic, will create jobs and also prove a boon economically.

The 426,722-square-foot outpatient clinic will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. The land was owned by former Spotsylvania Supervisor and businessman Hugh Cosner, who died about a month before the announcement.

Marshall said Cosner, also a military veteran, was involved in the negotiations and would be glad to see the clinic coming to the county.

The 20-year lease agreement is with Ohio-based Carnegie Management and Development Corp., which will build the clinic. The contract’s value totals $376,748,586.

