Story of the year No. 6: Fredericksburg Nationals open new ballpark

If you build it, they will come ... unless there’s a global pandemic.

This spring saw the completion of the long-awaited Fredericksburg ballpark, home to the Fredericksburg Nationals, in the Celebrate Virginia South section of the city. The 5,000-seat park, owned by the Silber family, celebrated its “season opener” in April. But it was a virtual affair—a tour of the site broadcast online.

After the team spent 36 years in Woodbridge, the Silber family announced plans to move it to Fredericksburg in June 2018. A groundbreaking in the city was held in August 2019. And this year, the sparkling new stadium was ready for ball, just in time for a canceled minor league season.

Still, locals had a few chances to enjoy some of what the new facility will offer.

With most area July 4th festivities called off, the FredNats teamed with other local sponsors to host a drive-in fireworks display.

Team owner Art Silber wasn’t able to celebrate his 80th birthday by skydiving into his new, packed stadium this year, but there was an event held at the park honoring one of his heroes.