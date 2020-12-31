Story of the year No. 7: Chatham Bridge renovation underway

A massive $23.4 million rehabilitation project is underway at the Chatham Bridge, which spans the Rappahannock River and connects Fredericksburg and Stafford County. The 79-year-old span has been closed to traffic since June as crews work on the overhaul.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the new bridge will give motorists a smooth ride and will no longer have a 15-ton vehicle weight restriction.

Significant improvements for foot traffic will also be made. A new pedestrian path will be nearly 10 feet wide, with a barrier separating cars from foot traffic and bicyclists. The path will include a scenic overlook and connect to downtown sidewalks and Stafford County’s Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail.

Despite facing some setbacks this year, the project was ahead of schedule, officials said this fall.

“This is not your typical VDOT project,” said Robert Ridgell, project manager and assistant engineer for VDOT’s Fredericksburg District, in an update on the work in November.

Ahead of the project, VDOT had to coordinate with numerous authorities—including the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, Game and Inland Fisheries and the Department of Historic Resources—before work started.