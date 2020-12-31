Story of the year No. 8: JM fires local football 'legend' Rich Serbay

Rich Serbay wanted to coach James Monroe High School’s football team for one more year so he could have a “farewell tour” and thank his coaching counterparts, fans and support staff.
But new JM Principal Timothy Duffy had other ideas. So Serbay’s 35-year tenure ended in February, and the Fredericksburg area lost a football coaching icon.
And he didn’t go happily.
“The bottom line is I just thought deep in my heart they had enough class to talk to me and let me retire or let me leave on my own terms. I don’t think one more year would’ve hurt anybody,” Serbay told The Free Lance–Star after learning of his dismissal. “I have no opportunity to thank them for everything they’ve done for me and that crushes me.”
In three and half decades, Serbay won 266 games and four Group AA, Division 3 state championships (1986, ’87, ’96 and 2008) en route to a spot in the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. He also impacted the lives of two generations of players, many of whom came from low-income homes with one or no parents.
He became a local institution because of his larger-than-life personality and his give-and-take with game officials that offended a few ears through the years. He also served as JM’s on-and-off baseball coach and spent 20 years as the school’s athletic director.
One of his rivals, Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield, called him “a legend.”
But at 69, Serbay has dealt with a variety of health issues in recent years. Complications from diabetes limited his peripheral vision and he no longer drives. He had back surgery Jan. 13, but was cleared by doctors to coach again.
Ed Williams, the father of a JM football player, began an online petition to ask the administration to keep Serbay on. Nearly 1,500 people signed it, to no avail.
Serbay has moved to New York, and his most successful former player, George Coghill, succeeded him for a season that was postponed until spring 2021 because of the coronavirus.
Coghill, a two-time Super Bowl champion, knows he has big shoes to fill.
“He was a father figure to a lot of people,” Coghill said.