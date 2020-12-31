Story of the year No. 8: JM fires local football 'legend' Rich Serbay

Rich Serbay wanted to coach James Monroe High School’s football team for one more year so he could have a “farewell tour” and thank his coaching counterparts, fans and support staff.

But new JM Principal Timothy Duffy had other ideas. So Serbay’s 35-year tenure ended in February, and the Fredericksburg area lost a football coaching icon.

And he didn’t go happily.

“The bottom line is I just thought deep in my heart they had enough class to talk to me and let me retire or let me leave on my own terms. I don’t think one more year would’ve hurt anybody,” Serbay told The Free Lance–Star after learning of his dismissal. “I have no opportunity to thank them for everything they’ve done for me and that crushes me.”

In three and half decades, Serbay won 266 games and four Group AA, Division 3 state championships (1986, ’87, ’96 and 2008) en route to a spot in the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. He also impacted the lives of two generations of players, many of whom came from low-income homes with one or no parents.