Story of the year No. 9: Authorities arrest 5 in 2019 triple homicide

In April, authorities announced the arrests of five Philadelphia men connected to a triple homicide that occurred in Spotsylvania County in 2019.
Facing first-degree murder charges are James Christopher Myers, Durward Anthony Allen, Jamal Kelvin Bailey, Hugh Cameron Green and Montel Jaleek Wilson. All, with the exception of Green, were already incarcerated for unrelated charges, police said.
The Spotsylvania homicide case started May 29, 2019, when Michael Coleman, 39; Rachel Ozuna, 34; and Ozuna’s son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, were all found dead inside a home on Arlene Acres Drive.
The victims had their throats cut, according to a medical examiner.
The teenage boy’s father discovered the grisly scene when he went to the home after being unable to contact his son. A toddler and an infant, the children of Coleman and Ozuna, were found unharmed but dehydrated in the home.
The 10-month investigation involved a dozen law enforcement agencies, including Philadelphia police, Stafford Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and DEA.
During the announcement of the arrests, Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris said the homicides had “torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us.”
Preliminary hearings for the five suspects have been delayed.
Allen, Wilson and Green had been scheduled for November hearings in Spotsylvania General District Court. Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey requested a continuance because the two other men charged with the slayings were still being held on charges in Pennsylvania. Mehaffey said it would be best for all the suspects to have their hearings at one time, and said he’s been assured by Pennsylvania authorities that Myers and Bailey will be allowed to come to Virginia by January.
The new preliminary hearing date is Jan. 29.