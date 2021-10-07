 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 23
0 comments

Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 23

  • 0

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

QUETTA, Pakistan—A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 23 people as the death toll continued to creep higher. At least another 200 people were injured, an official said.

The death tally was expected to rise even further as crews searched in the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the local deputy commissioner.

At least four people were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Shaheen, citing coal miners in the area. As many as 100 homes also collapsed, burying sleeping residents inside.

In one case, a mother died along with her two young sons when their home collapsed, said Wali Muhammad, a relative. Nearby, the body of an 8-year old girl was found beneath the rubble of her home.

The epicenter of the 5.9 magnitude quake was about nine miles north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial measurement of the quake’s strength was 5.7 magnitude. It struck nearly six miles below the Earth’s surface; shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

The area, about 60 miles from Quetta, the provincial capital, is dotted with coal mines, which has Shaheen worried the death toll could rise. It struck in the early morning while scores of miners were already at work, he said.

Pakistan’s military was deployed to the earthquake area to airlift dozens of injured from mountain peaks.

Pakistan is a nation of 220 million people, 60 percent of whom live in the country’s eastern Punjab province.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Dump truck mishap exposes vulnerability

A freak  accident on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that closed down all the northbound lanes of the nation’s busiest highway for several hours last week is yet another warning that the Fredericksburg region remains perilously on the verge of gridlock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert