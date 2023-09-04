David Stubbs of Culpleper and Rachel Corigliano of Ashburn were the overall winners in the 14th annual Fawn Lake Adult and Youth Triathlon Aug. 27. This USA Triathlon accredited race featured an adult lake swim of 700 meters, followed by a bike ride of 12.4 miles and a 5K run. Youth aged 12–15 completed a 225-meter pool swim, 6.2-mile bike ride, and a 2K run. Youth aged 6–11 completed a 75-meter pool swim, a 3-mile bike ride and a 1K run.

In total there were 225 competitors, mostly local athletes, with some competitors travelling from as far as New Jersey and California.

The charity partner of the Fawn Lake Triathlon and beneficiary of 100% of fundraising efforts was the Families of the Wounded Fund which serves wounded veteran families in Central Virginia. At an awards ceremony, retired Gen. Richard Meyers, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented a check for $30,000 to the Families of the Wounded Fund. More information is available about FOTWF at fotwf.org.

Results

Adult males: 1. David Stubbs, Culpeper; 2. Joshua McCaleb, Vienna; 3. Kyle Brady, Mechanicsville.

Adult females: 1. Rachel Corigliano, Ashburn; 2. Jordan Jackson, Alexandria; 3. Kaitlyn Minchella, Spotsylvania. Youth 12–15: 1. Brady Dorta, Locust Grove; 2. Quinn Miller, Haymarket; 3. Ethan Berlin, Aldie. Youth 6–11: 1. Siena Foley, Leesburg; 2. Patrick Sheeran, Charlottesville; 3. Henry Vooys, Aldie. Relay team: 1. Not Afraid to Keep Tri-ing; 2. The Average Swimmers; 3. The Rolling 20.