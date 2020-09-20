Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

PARIS—In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday, becoming the second-youngest winner of the 117-year-old event that this year braved—and overcame—France’s worsening coronavirus epidemic.

With a yellow face mask to match the race winner’s yellow jersey, Pogacar stood atop the podium backlit by the pink hues of dusk, transformed from promising prodigy into cycling superstar, the youngest winner since World War II and the first from Slovenia. While the mask hid his smiles, the creases around his eyes gave them away.

“This is just the top of the top,” he said. “It’s been an amazing three-week adventure.”

His victory was remarkable, too, for the way in which he sealed it: at the last possible moment, on the penultimate stage before Sunday’s finish on Paris’ Champs–Elysees. During the cycling marathon over all five of France’s mountain ranges and 2,164 miles, Pogacar held the race lead and the iconic yellow jersey for just one stage—the last and most important one into Paris, with a yellow bike to match.

Pogacar KO’d the race and Slovenian countryman Primoz Roglic by snatching away the jersey that he’d worn for 11 days, in a high-drama time trial Saturday.