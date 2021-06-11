Oluwatamilore (Tami) Owolabi North Stafford High School, Stafford

What has been the hardest part of experiencing your last years of high school during the pandemic?

Losing the connection I had with my classmates. Right before COVID happened, I felt like the class of 2021 was just starting to get close and build relationships with each other but COVID made it difficult to keep in touch.

What has been something good that has come out of it?

I’ve definitely found myself during the pandemic. I’m usually a busy person, so before the pandemic I never took the time to stop and think about my life.

What are you proudest of from the past two years?

My proudest moment from the past two years would be getting my college and scholarship applications turned in. I had a really hard time motivating myself to get it done at first, but once I got rolling, I couldn’t stop.

What are you most looking forward to when things are “back to normal?”