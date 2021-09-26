Taulia Tagovailoa is coming into his own for Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md.—For Taulia Tagovailoa, the circumstances of the play hardly matter. So far this season, neither does the game’s location nor the pressure of the moment. The Maryland quarterback just keeps hitting his receivers, whether they’re in the corner of the end zone, streaking down the sideline or open in the middle of the field.
Maryland’s matchup with visiting Kent State on Saturday turned into another Tagovailoa showcase as the spotlight on the quarterback, who has made just eight career starts, continues to grow.
Tagovailoa conducted the offense with ease and efficiency in a 37–16 win, a final tuneup before a challenging Big Ten slate occupies the next two months, beginning with a visit from No. 5 Iowa on Friday.
The Terps still had mistakes that bothered Coach Michael Locksley—too many penalties and dropped passes—but Tagovailoa has turned into a consistent bright spot.
“When we eliminate the self-inflicted wounds, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good on offense,” Locksley said. “And we feel like we’ve got a quarterback that can lead us.”
Tagovailoa’s growth is obvious. He has evolved from being buried on Alabama’s depth chart—known primarily as the younger brother of former Crimson Tide star (and current Miami Dolphins quarterback) Tua Tagovailoa—into a heralded but unproven transfer who shined at times in his first season as Maryland’s starter.
Now Tagovailoa is a reliable leader of the offense and a key reason the Terps are 4-0—for the first time since 2016—and have a chance to generate one of their best seasons in years.
Against Kent State, Tagovailoa threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns by completing 31 of 41 passes. He has hit the 300-yard benchmark three times this season. The last time Maryland had a quarterback reach that total three times was in 1994, when Scott Milanovich did so.
Before Tagovailoa arrived last year, the Terps hadn’t had a player pass for at least 300 yards in a game since 2013. It’s early, but Tagovailoa is on pace to have one of the most productive seasons in Maryland history.
It helps that he’s surrounded by a horde of talented receivers, led by senior Dontay Demus Jr., who finished with four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Sophomores Rakim Jarrett are Corey Dyches are contributing, too.
Given Tagovailoa’s success, the Terps didn’t rely much on the running game, picking up just 47 yards on the ground in the first half against Kent State. That total ballooned to 142 after a more run-heavy second half.