Taulia Tagovailoa is coming into his own for Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md.—For Taulia Tagovailoa, the circumstances of the play hardly matter. So far this season, neither does the game’s location nor the pressure of the moment. The Maryland quarterback just keeps hitting his receivers, whether they’re in the corner of the end zone, streaking down the sideline or open in the middle of the field.

Maryland’s matchup with visiting Kent State on Saturday turned into another Tagovailoa showcase as the spotlight on the quarterback, who has made just eight career starts, continues to grow.

Tagovailoa conducted the offense with ease and efficiency in a 37–16 win, a final tuneup before a challenging Big Ten slate occupies the next two months, beginning with a visit from No. 5 Iowa on Friday.

The Terps still had mistakes that bothered Coach Michael Locksley—too many penalties and dropped passes—but Tagovailoa has turned into a consistent bright spot.

“When we eliminate the self-inflicted wounds, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good on offense,” Locksley said. “And we feel like we’ve got a quarterback that can lead us.”