Tennis: Men's singles championship at the U.S. Open

Then, turning toward Djokovic, Medvedev offered praise for “what you accomplished this year and throughout your career” and added: “I never said this to anybody, but I’ll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history.”

In recent years, there has been constant discussion and debate about which member of the so-called Big Three—Federer, who turned 40 last month, Nadal, 35, or Djokovic— deserves to be considered the best of the bunch and the “GOAT” (“Greatest of All-Time”).

Even with Sunday’s setback, Djokovic has accumulated statistics that help people make the case for him. He is the only one of that dominant trio to have won four majors in a row across two seasons, in 2015-16. He is the only one with at least two titles at each major tournament. He is the only player who has won each of the next-tier Masters 1000 events at least twice, too. He has spent more weeks than anyone at No. 1 since the ATP computerized rankings began in 1973, surpassing Federer for that accolade in March. And he holds the edge in head-to-head matchups against both of his long-time rivals.