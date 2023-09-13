DeAndre Houston-Carson is back in the NFL -- although not yet on an active roster.

The Houston Texans signed Houston-Carson to their practice squad on Tuesday, a month after the Massaponax High School graduate spent a week with the Baltimore Ravens during training camp.

Carson, a 30-year-old safety and special-teams standout, spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2016. The Bears released him after last season, and he went unsigned until the Ravens brought him in in late July.

He recovered a fumble in a preseason game at Washington, but was released later that same week.