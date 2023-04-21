Thursday's game

FredNats 12, Shorebirds 6: Brady House drove in three runs with a solo homer and two singles, Jarlin Susana pitched four innings of one-run ball and Fredericksburg finally beat Delmarva in its current series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Susana struck out five while allowing three hits and three walks.

Roismar Quintana tripled in a run, Donovan Casey cracked an RBI double and Armando Cruz singled in a run as the FredNats built a 9–1 lead going into the seventh.

The Shorebirds made things interesting by producing a five-run eighth inning. Miguel Gomez (2–0) put out the fire in relief of Brian Caceres, fanning three in 1⅔ innings of work.

The teams continued their series late Friday night.