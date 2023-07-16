STAFF REPORTS

Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Hillcats 7, FredNats 4: Lynchburg got an early jump on Fredericksburg starter Brad Lord and later padded its lead when the game got tight to win the series opener at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Lord (3–1) surrendered six runs on 10 hits and a walk in five innings of work. First reliever Kevin Rodriguez allowed two runs while striking out four.

Sammy Infante, Branden Boissiere and Maxwell Romero Jr. drove in runs in the fourth to get the FredNats (36–42) within a run at 4–3. But the Hillcats tagged Lord for two more runs in the fifth and Fredericksburg couldn't recover.

The teams continued their series Saturday night.