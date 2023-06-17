CAROLINA LEAGUE Pelicans 7, FredNats 3: Charleston hammered Fredericksburg's pitching for six runs in the first three innings and the Pelicans held on for their second-straight win in South Carolina.

FredNats starter Luke Young (0–2) was pulled with two outs in the first inning after surrendering three hits, including a home run. First reliever Jose Atencio put out that fire, but the Pelicans struck for three runs in the second inning and two in the third. Atencio, who went for 3 innings, was charged for five runs on seven hits; he also struck out five.