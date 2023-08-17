TUESDAY'S GAME

FredNats 13, GreenJackets 5: A seven-run first-inning outburst sent the Fredericksburg Nationals on their way to a Carolina League romp over visiting Augusta.

Leandro Emiliani's double and Dylan Crews' single each drove in two first-inning runs for the FredNats, who finished the night with 10 hits and also drew 12 walks.

Leadoff hitter Elijah Nunez went 4 for 4 for Fredericksburg and also had two RBIs. Yohandy Morales, Roismar Quintana, Armando Cruz and Gavis Dugas each scored twice. Liam Sullivan, the third of seven FredNats pitchers, worked two scoreless innings to earn his first professional win.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.