FRIDAY'S GAME

FredNats 7, Salem 6 (11 innings): Leandro Emiliani drove in three runs, including a decisive sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning, as Fredericksburg rallied from a three-run deficit to earn a Carolina League road win.

Elijah Green's second RBI of the game, an 11th-inning groundout, and Emiliani's sacrifice fly gave the FredNats a 7-5 lead. Jared Simpson allowed a run in the bottom of the 11th but earned the save.

Johnfrank Salazar homered for Salem. The series continues through Sunday.