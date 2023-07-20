Tuesday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Greenjackets 6, FredNats 2: Bryson Worrell hit two of Augusta's three home runs as the Greenjackets won the opener of a six-game Carolina League Series.

Ambioris Tavarez also homered for Augusta against a depleted Fredericksburg lineup. Starters Daylen Lile and Brandon Bossiere were promoted to High-A Wilmington (Del.) earlier Tuesday.

Johnathon Thomas went 2 for 4, stole two bases and scored both of Fredericksburg's runs. Starter Luke Young (1–4 ) took the loss, allowing eight hits and five runs in four innings.

The series continues thorough Sunday.