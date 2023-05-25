Tuesday's game
CAROLINA LEAGUE
Red Sox 4, FredNats 3: Jake Bennett stayed sharp, but Fredericksburg's bullpen again squandered a late lead as host Salem rallied for the one-run victory.
Bennett struck out five in six scoreless innings and left with a 3–0 lead, thanks in part to Bobby Witt Jr.'s fourth-inning solo home run. Bennett, Washington's 2022 second-round draft pick, lowered his season ERA to 1.98.
But reliever Miguel Gomez failed to protect a 3–0 ninth-inning lead. He allowed an RBI triple to Juan Chacon, a game-tying two-run homer to Ahbram Liendo and a walkoff RBI single to Roman Anthony.
The series continues through Sunday.
— Staff reports