Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

RiverDogs 4, FredNats 1: First, they lost Brady House. Then the Frederickburg Nationals saw their win streak end at five games.

Charleston starter Yoniel Curet and two relievers combined to limit Fredericksburg to three hits as on the same day that the Washington Nationals was promoted House to High-A Charleston.

House, Washington's first-round draft pick in 2021, was batting .297 with ix home runs and 22 RBIs with Fredericksburg. He moved from shortstop to third base this spring after a back injury abbreviated his first full professional season after 45 games with the FredNats in 2022.

On Friday, Curet struck out five in 4 innings and allowed Roismar Quintana's sacrifice fly in the fourth. Jake Christianson (2–0) came on to handcuff the FredNats for another 3 innings and Drew Sommers closed out for the save.

FredNats starter Luke Young went four innings, allowing Dominic Keegan's RBI double but otherwise keeping the game close. He gave up five hits and a walk while striking out three. Reliever Miguel Gomez (4–4) surrendered a home run and a sacrifice fly.

The teams continued their series Saturday night.