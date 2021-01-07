'The weight of what we're experiencing right now': More than half of Va.'s COVID cases were in the last two months

RICHMOND—Ten months into Virginia’s battle against COVID-19 and one week into the new year, emerging data shows the spread is outpacing every number recorded in 2020.
Since New Year’s Eve, the state has seen more than 38,300 new COVID-19 cases. That marks a 7,500-case increase from the same week in December and is more than three times higher than in November.
The state recorded more than 5,300 new cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, launching the daily average for the past week to 4,728 cases. At this rate, Virginia could reach 400,000 recorded cases within days. It’s currently at 382,679.
More than half of Virginia’s total caseload was reported in the last two months, and without behavioral changes among individuals, COVID-19 models are predicting even steeper rises in cases and deaths.
“We’re seeing clusters and outbreaks in hospitals, in our core governmental services, that are really starting to create operational concerns. The more that we see active disease in the community, it’s inevitable,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond and Henrico health districts who was tapped this week to lead Virginia’s vaccination efforts, in a media briefing Thursday. “I want people to understand the weight of what we’re experiencing right now.”
On Thursday, current COVID hospitalizations in Virginia reached 3,000 for the first time, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard.
Data from the Department of Health and Human Services released Monday, the latest update available, showed hospitals in the Richmond area had at least 348 COVID patients and 50 available ICU beds. Three are near or above 90 percent ICU capacity.
Health officials said the numbers shouldn’t discourage people from seeking care, but staffing shortages and exhaustion among health care workers have become a worrisome trend. On Thursday, Avula noted the increase in cases and hospitalizations have burdened essential workers.
Richmond is averaging about 120 cases per day, which is three times the daily case counts recorded over the summer. The city is one case away from hitting 10,000 total cases. One in three cases are people in their 20s.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model published Thursday found that nearly 60 percent of COVID spread came from people without symptoms and that younger age groups were most likely to be asymptomatic.
“The data is bleak at the moment,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, who emphasized the statewide midnight curfew and limit to social gatherings. “It’s my hope that people will adhere to this, and if not, ... we’re going to have look at how we go about enforcing this, which has been the issue for localities: not having the ability to enforce a lot of the restrictions.”