Two Florida men are facing a slew of charges following a series of incidents that began with thefts in Fredericksburg and included a police pursuit during which the suspect crashed into a police cruiser, authorities said.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said city officers went to Alum Springs Park about 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports about several cars being broken into.

While officers were speaking to the victims, one victim received a bank alert that their credit card was used at the Target in Central Park. Morris said loss prevention personnel at the store obtained video footage of the person who used the card and a description of the vehicle that he left in.

City police relayed that information to surrounding jurisdictions and a Virginia State Police trooper spotted the vehicle heading north on Interstate 95 in Stafford County. The driver refused to stop and the resulting pursuit ended up in the area of Courthouse and Wyche roads in the Stafford courthouse area.

In the parking lot of the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center, police said, the suspect vehicle smashed into a state police cruiser. At that point, the driver and his passenger fled on foot. The trooper was not injured.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said off-duty Sgt. G.A. Haney happened to be at a nearby Sheetz and assisted the trooper in catching the fleeing driver.

Deputy S.M. Eastman and his police dog, Ruby, tracked the passenger through the woods for more than a mile. That suspect came out of the woods at U.S. 1 and was finally apprehended.

The driver, 21-year-old Jerome Jeffrey Wilson Jr., and Leskeil S. Richards, 27, were both charged with six counts of credit card theft, two counts of credit card fraud, vandalism of a vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Wilson was also charged with felony eluding, hit and run and two counts of reckless driving. Richards was additionally charged with identity theft, giving false identification to law enforcement and two counts of forgery.

Both men are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.