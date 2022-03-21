Thomas Jefferson descendant Shannon LaNier will be keynote speaker at Race and Religion conference at UMW

A descendant of Thomas Jefferson will soon be visiting the Fredericksburg area. “Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family” will feature Shannon LaNier, the president’s sixth great-grandson, as its keynote speaker March 29 at the University of Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium.

The Thomas Jefferson’s Statute of Religious Freedom annual lecture, held from 7–9 p.m., is presented by the Khatib Program in Religion & Dialogue and sponsored by the University of Mary Washington’s Department of Classics, Philosophy & Religious Studies.

The event will also include panel presentations on March 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the University Center, Rooms 104 A and B. Dr. Mehdi Aminrazavi, UMW professor and director of the Khatib Program in Religion & Dialogue, will offer opening and concluding remarks.

“Race & Religion in Time” morning session: “Religious Freedom, Christian Nationalism, & White Supremacy: Intersections, Disparities, and Implications, Then and Now,” 9:30–10:30 a.m. with Dr. Brock Bahler, director of Undergraduate Studies and senior lecturer, University of Pittsburgh; “Arab Americans, Media Representations, and Looking Forward in a 21st Century United States,” 10:30–11:30 a.m. with Mackenzie R. Poust, graduate student in Arab studies at Georgetown University and Interreligious Dialogue Research Coordinator for KPRD.

“Race & Religion in Politics” afternoon session: “Black Faith and the Ethical Turn in Radical Politics,” 2–3 p.m. with Dr. Terrence L. Johnson, associate professor of religion and politics at Georgetown University and senior research fellow at Berkeley Center for Religion, Peace, & World Affairs; and “Ruins in the Whirlwind: Race, Religion & the Crisis of Democracy,” 3–4 p.m. with Dr. Kai Parker, assistant professor of African American religious history at University of Virginia.

The programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit cprd@mail.umw.edu.