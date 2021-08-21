Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return

Richardson won the 100 on the same track at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June, becoming a sensation with her long, colorful nails and big personality. But her title was stripped after she tested positive for marijuana shortly after the race.

She was handed a 30-day suspension that kept her out of the event in Tokyo and was later left off the U.S. team as part of the relay pool, although her suspension would’ve been completed by the time of the 4x100 race.

“This last month was a journey for me, but that’s no excuse, because at the end of the day I’m an athlete. Today was a day, but it’s not every day. It’s not the end of the world,” Richardson said. “And like I say, if you count me out, jokes on you.”

Richardson opted not to double in the 200, which was won by Mujinga Kambundji. Allyson Felix, who became the United States’ most decorated Olympian this summer in Japan, finished at the back of the field but was treated to a warm reception by the crowd.

“That’s really the reason that I cam, just to say thank you and gratitude,” Felix said. “There was so much love leading up to the trials, and it was so intense, and to come back off that here, I just wanted to show my appreciation.”