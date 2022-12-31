Three keys to the Commanders/Browns game

1. Protect Wentz

The biggest headline of the week was Carson Wentz regaining his starting quarterback spot. With a stronger arm and more experience than Taylor Heinicke, Wentz can make a difference, but his 2–4 record as a starter proves he can’t do it alone. He’s less mobile, so the Commanders need to block Myles Garrett (13.5 sacks) better than they did Nick Bosa last week. That responsibility falls mainly on right tackle Cornelius Lucas. Rookie Brian Robinson wasn’t healthy in Wentz’s earlier starts, and the Browns have allowed at least 150 yards rushing in eight of their last 12 games. If Robinson can move the chains, it will open up play-action pass opportunities, one of Wentz’s strengths.

2. Rub out Chubb

The Browns made a quarterback switch of their own in December, with Deshaun Watson replacing Jacoby Brissett after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, going 2–2 and throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdown passes (two). The key to stopping Cleveland is to limit Nick Chubb, the NFL’s No. 3 rusher with 1,344 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne anchor the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense. They’ll try to make Watson beat them with his arm.

3. New year, new path?

Despite a tumultuous year on and off the field, the Commanders ended 2022 with a tenuous grip on the NFC’s final wild-card spot. As the calendar turns to 2023, they can earn a playoff berth with wins at home over Cleveland and Dallas. (They could get in with a victory Sunday and a lot of help.) How they handle this opportunity will help determine the futures of Wentz and coach Ron Rivera — and possibly that of a franchise that could have a long-awaited new owner by the time a new season kicks off next fall.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Commanders 27, Browns 13