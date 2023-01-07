Three keys to the Cowboys/Commanders game

1. HOWELL HE FARE?

Giving Sam Howell his first start in an inconsequential game makes perfect sense, since he's likely the only quarterback currently on the Commanders' roster who'll be there in the fall. The challenge will be protecting him against a talented, motivated Dallas defense which leads the NFL with 32 takeaways. Howell may not have running backs Brian Robinson or Antonio Gibson, and the Cowboys will blanket Terry McLaurin. It's up to a patchwork offensive line to protect Howell from the likes of Micah Parsons, and to coordinator Scott Turner to come up with a game plan that features quick throws, motion and misdirection. Look for Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas to be involved.

2. TAKE YOUR PICK(S)

Washington's defense has registered just eight interceptions, but that number could increase against the Cowboys. Despite missing five games with a broken thumb, Dak Prescott shares the NFL lead with 14 picks thrown, including at least one in each of the past six games. The Commanders' secondary has been inconsistent and injury-prone, and CeeDee Lamb is on a receiving tear. But if Daron Payne and company can exploit Dallas' reshuffled offensive line and pressure Prescott, the Commanders could have a chance at forcing turnovers.

3. END OF AN(OTHER) ERA?

This could be Daniel Snyder's final game as Commanders owner after 23 mostly miserable years. It also could be Ron Rivera's final contest as coach after three straight seasons without a winning record. It definitely seems like farewell to Carson Wentz, and probably Taylor Heinicke as well. A franchise mired in mediocrity and dysfunction seems poised for yet another off-season of change. With blue jerseys likely to outnumber burgundy in the stands, Washington's best hope for victory seems to be the Eagles jumping out to a big lead over the Giants and the Cowboys pulling their starters early.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE

Cowboys 31, Commanders 10