Three keys to the Giants/Commanders game

1. Evening rush hour

After a surprising start, the Giants are 1–4–1 in their last six games, and the biggest reason is a porous run defense that ranks 29th in the NFL and allowed 253 yards on the ground in last week’s 48–22 drubbing by the Eagles. Rookie Brian Robinson gained 98 of the Commanders’ 165 rushing yards in the teams’ tie two weeks ago, and that’s the fewest rushing yards the Giants have allowed in their last three games. Controlling the ball and the clock has been a template for Washington’s 6–1–1 surge, and it makes like easier for Taylor Heinicke, whose penchant for big plays and occasional mistakes is well-documented.

2. Keeping up with Jones

In the first meeting, New York’s best offensive play call was quarterback Daniel Jones running keepers outside the tackles. He gained a team-high 71 yards on 12 carries and kept the Giants out of third-and-long situations, where Washington’s pass rush is most effective. Expect Jack Del Rio to tweak his game plan this time and assign improving linebacker Jamin Davis or safety Kam Curl to guard the edge and prevent Jones from doing damage with his legs. The Commanders sacked Jones four times on Dec. 3, and they’ll aim for at least that many Sunday night, especially if Chase Young makes his anticipated season debut.

3. Prime time

The playoffs don’t officially begin until mid-January, but this has all the feel of a postseason game under the national spotlight. The winner will be in great position for an NFC wild-card spot, while the loser has work to do. Washington faces a very short week before a cross-country trip to face the surging 49ers on Saturday, so there will be little time to celebrate or pout. Ron Rivera has been building toward winning high-profile games like this one. We’ll see if his team is ready — and how well it’s supported by a fan base that has had little reason to cheer for most of the past quarter-century.

Predicted final score

Commanders 23, Giants 17