Three keys to the Washington/Pittsburgh football game

1. RUST VS. REST
There may never be a better chance for a 4–7 team to steal a game from an 11–0 squad, especially in a town where it hasn’t won in 29 years. The Steelers are coming off a rare, thrice-postponed ugly Wednesday victory over Baltimore, while Washington has had 10 days off. What’s more, the Steelers lost standout pass rusher Bud Dupree to a knee injury in that game, and had two starters (center Markice Pouncey and running back James Conner) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
2. QUICK AND SLICK
Even without Dupree, the Steelers have a formidable pass rush, led by potential NFL defensive player of the year A.J. Watt (11 sacks) and Stephon Tuitt (seven). Washington’s patchwork offensive line will have its hands full. Look for Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner to call for lots of quick passes from Alex Smith, which should mean plenty of touches for backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.
3. RING BIG BEN
Pittsburgh’s focus will be on the passing game, especially if Conner can’t play. Making the Steelers one-dimensional isn’t as easy as it sounds, but it would give Washington’s deep, young front four a chance to get after Ben Roethlisberger, who has been sacked a league-low 10 times. If Chase Young, Tim Settle and company can disrupt Roethlisberger, it will allow their secondary to play tighter coverage on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool, who has a team-high eight touchdown receptions.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Pittsburgh 26, Washington 13
—Steve DeShazo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!