Thursday, April 7 high school sports roundup: Ronsholdts boost Eagles to 3OT win

Chloe Ronsholdt scored off an assist from Vanessa Ronsholdt in the third overtime to lift Colonial Forge to a 14-13 Commowealth District girls lacrosse win over visiting Mountain View on Wednesday night.

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Avery Hartenstein and Faith Piser scored four goals each, while Chloe Ronsholdt had two for the Eagles. Roxy Stone and Ellen Chown provided assists.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

STAFFORD 10, RIVERBEND 9

Julia Etu led with three goals and one assist and Sydney Ulmer scored three goals to lead the Indians over the Bears on Thursday night.

Jordan Fitzgerald contributed two goals and one assist. EV McConnell, Maddie Patton, and Braelynn totaled one goal a piece and Braelynn Greenlaw added one assist.

Leading the Bears was Ayla Jantz with four goals and Savannag Waite added three goals and one assists. Ava Treakle tallied two goals and four assists.

BOYS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, CHANCELLOR 2

Kyle Grant scored both goals to help the Cougars tie Chancellor on Thursday night.

Grant was assisted by Alessandro Carrante with both goals.

Courtland will return home on Tuesday against Caroline.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MOUNTAIN VIEW 24, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Hanna Navarro scored 8 goals to lead the Wildcats to victory over North Stafford Thursday night.

Emma Stalteri added four goals, Olivia Wahlin and Ava Windham scored three a piece.

Mary Wahlin, Gabby Bartles, Julie Snow, Emma Ingalsbe, Kat Druiett and Hannah Ranberger also contributed one goal each.

Mountain View will travel to Riverbend on Monday.