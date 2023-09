Today's highlight

On sept. 14, 1901, president William McKinley died in buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice president Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.

On this date

In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem "Defence of Fort Mchenry" (later "The star-spangled banner") after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the war of 1812.

In 1847, during the Mexican-American war, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.

In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil war took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Florida.

In 1867, the first volume of "das Kapital" by Karl Marx was published in Hamburg, Germany.

In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car she was riding in.

In 1982, princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before; Lebanon's president-elect, Bashir Gemayel, was killed by a bomb.

In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, acting major League baseball Commissioner bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.