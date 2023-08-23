Nvidia

Nvidia reports its most recent financial results today after the bell.

Analysts predict the chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales rose sharply compared to the same quarter last year. Nvidia, which in May hit a $1 trillion market capitalization, has benefited from the growing use of artificial intelligence. In its fiscal first quarter, the company posted a profit of more than $2 billion on revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street's forecasts.

New home sales

The Commerce Department releases its new home sales report for July today.

June's sales fell 2.5% from May's rate of 715,000, but is 23.8% above the year-earlier rate. The median sales price of new houses sold in June was $415,400. Sales of new homes have been strong in recent months, partly due to shortages of previously owned homes on the market. Rising interest rates have discouraged many would-be sellers from listing their homes and jumping into a higher rate on another property.

Kohl's

Kohl's reports its second-quarter earnings before markets open today.

Analysts are forecasting that the Wisconsin-based clothing and home goods retailer will post profit of 23 cents per share, well below the $1.12 per share it earned in the same period a year ago. Like other retailers, Wall Street is expecting that sales fell from a year ago as consumers tighten their budgets due to inflation and higher credit card interest rates.