Top 25 men:

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Freshman Jalen Suggs who scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half to lead the top-ranked Gonzaga (4–0) to a 99–88 victory over No. 3 Iowa.
The Bulldogs had five games canceled due to a coronavirus shutdown, and hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2 before Saturday’s showdown with the Hawkeyes.
Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzag.
Luka Garza led Iowa (6–1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting.
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas State 69
MANHATTAN, Kan.—MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and the second-ranked the Bears (5–0, 1–0 Big 12) had little trouble returning from a week-long pause due to COVID-19 concerns, Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double–double.
Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats (3–5, 1–1) with 23 points.
No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48
MADISON, Wis.—The 12th-ranked Badgers overwhelmed short-handed Louisville, handing the No. 23 Cardinals their worst loss in more than 60 years.
Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin (6–1).
Louisville (4–1), playing its first road game, got 12 points from David Johnson and 11 from Quinn Slazinski.
No. 20 Ohio State 77, UCLA 70
CLEVELAND—The return of E.J. Liddell helped the Buckeyes bounce back from their lone loss of the season.
Liddell had nine points and three rebounds after missing two games with an illness, allowing 20th-ranked Ohio State (6–1) to hold off the Bruins.
Junior forward Cody Riley had 15 points for UCLA (5-2), which had won five straight.
No. 22 North Carolina 75,
Kentucky 63
CLEVELAND—Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half Saturday, rallying the 22nd-ranked Tar Heels from a double-digit deficit to beat the Wildcats.
Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for North Carolina (5–2).
Davion Mintz scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it couldn’t prevent Kentucky (1–5) from losing its fifth straight for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!