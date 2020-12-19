Top 25 men:

Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin (6–1).

Louisville (4–1), playing its first road game, got 12 points from David Johnson and 11 from Quinn Slazinski.

No. 20 Ohio State 77, UCLA 70

CLEVELAND—The return of E.J. Liddell helped the Buckeyes bounce back from their lone loss of the season.

Liddell had nine points and three rebounds after missing two games with an illness, allowing 20th-ranked Ohio State (6–1) to hold off the Bruins.

Junior forward Cody Riley had 15 points for UCLA (5-2), which had won five straight.

No. 22 North Carolina 75,

Kentucky 63

CLEVELAND—Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half Saturday, rallying the 22nd-ranked Tar Heels from a double-digit deficit to beat the Wildcats.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for North Carolina (5–2).

Davion Mintz scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it couldn’t prevent Kentucky (1–5) from losing its fifth straight for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.