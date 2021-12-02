 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Torie

Torie

Torie

This little gal is shy of strangers at first, but then warms up and has the sweetest disposition. She started... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert