Transfers lead No. 4 UVa to rout of Towson in Bubbleville

UNCASVILLE, Conn.—Virginia coach Tony Bennett already had a roster that was expected to compete for a national title this season, even without sharpshooter Trey Murphy III, who was expected to sit out a year after transferring from Rice.

But Murphy persuaded his coach to apply for a waiver from the NCAA. After practice Tuesday, the team learned it had been granted.

The fourth-ranked Cavaliers’ newest weapon scored 21 points in his début Wednesday, a season-opening 89-54 rout of Towson.

“We’re so glad that he gets to play,” Bennett said. “You saw his strengths. He’s looked good in practice. He continues to adjust and understand.”

Fellow transfer Sam Hauser added 19 points and Jay Huff added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who never trailed and led by 23 points at halftime.

Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points for Towson, which was a late replacement after Maine withdrew Tuesday. Maine paused all winter sports because of COVID-19 cases at the school and in its athletic department.

The game was the first in an 11-day event dubbed “Bubbleville,” which includes several tournaments and individual games being played inside the Mohegan Sun resort casino in Connecticut.