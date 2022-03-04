Trial set for former Stafford deputy charged in connection with fatal collision

A three-day jury trial has been set for a former Stafford County deputy facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal collision last year in North Stafford.

John Joseph Yenchak III, 25, is set for trial Aug. 22–24 in Stafford Circuit Court. He is also charged with reckless driving.

The charges stem from the July 9 death of 44-year-old Jesse Michael Shertz of Norfolk, who was struck by Yenchak’s cruiser while crossing State Route 610 at Center Street early that morning.

Shertz, a former Marine, died at the scene. Yenchak has since left the Sheriff’s Office.

The charges Yenchak is facing carry a combined maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. But people with no criminal record, such as Yenchak, seldom get anywhere near the maximum sentence if convicted.

The Culpeper Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution. Yenchak is free on bond.

