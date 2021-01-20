Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

He will likely be remembered for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol two weeks before Biden’s swearing-in that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, sent lawmakers scrambling for safety and horrified the nation.

Trump orchestrated an elaborate farewell that included a red carpet and color guard, as well as his usual campaign soundtrack. Members of his family were visibly emotional during the program at the base.

Speaking without notes, Trump told several hundred supporters that it had been his “great honor and privilege” to serve as president.

He acknowledged that his was not a “regular administration.” Without mentioning Biden by name, Trump wished the new administration great luck and success, which he said would be made easier because he had laid “a foundation.”

Before arriving at the airport, Trump had told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that being president had been the honor of his lifetime.

“It has been something very special,” he said over the sound of the Marine One helicopter. “And I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”