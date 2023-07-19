CUBS 17, NATIONALS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and Chicago poured it on late to beat Washington.

Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading 17th homer in the seventh inning to put the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Chicago went on to score five more runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth.

Amaya had a two-run single to cap Chicago’s seventh-inning outburst against relievers Amos Willingham (0-2) and Jose Ferrer.

The Cubs sent 13 men to the plate in the eighth. Nico Hoerner had two RBI singles in the frame.

Michael Fulmer (1-5), the first Chicago reliever, got four outs — three via strikeout.

DODGERS 10, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and Los Angeles routed Baltimore.

Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.

Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak. The Orioles, who began the night trailing first-place Tampa Bay by one game in the AL East, need to win Wednesday to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

Wells (7-5) was pitching for the first time in 10 days and lasted two innings, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed five runs and struck out two.

Grove (2-2) gave up Hicks’ RBI double in the second but didn’t allow another runner past first until the first two batters reached in the sixth. That ended the night for the rookie right-hander, who struck out four and has lowered his ERA from 7.54 to 6.40 in three appearances this month.