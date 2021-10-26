 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two high school football games moved up
0 comments

Two high school football games moved up

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

The threat of rain on Friday prompted two high school football games to be moved up by 24 hours.

Mountain View will visit North Stafford and Spotsylvania will travel to King George on Thursday. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Two Battlefield District games (Culpeper at Chancellor and Eastern View at Courtland) were already scheduled for Thursday to allow Chancellor and Courtland to play each other in a makeup game next Tuesday.

None of Friday's other scheduled area games had been moved at press time.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert