Two high school football games moved up

The threat of rain on Friday prompted two high school football games to be moved up by 24 hours.

Mountain View will visit North Stafford and Spotsylvania will travel to King George on Thursday. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Two Battlefield District games (Culpeper at Chancellor and Eastern View at Courtland) were already scheduled for Thursday to allow Chancellor and Courtland to play each other in a makeup game next Tuesday.

None of Friday's other scheduled area games had been moved at press time.