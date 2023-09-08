Here's a quick update on the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadow in New York:

Thursday's women's singles semifinals

It was down to the final four for the women: Coco Gauff, the No. 6 seed, facing No. 10 Karolina Muchova in the first matchup; Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed taking on No. 17 Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up. Both matches ended after Free Lance–Star press time; see fredericksburg.com for results.

Thursday's men's doubles

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have a chance for the first U.S. Open men's doubles three-peat in more than 90 years. The No. 3-seeded team pulled out a 7–5, 3–6, 6–3 victory over the No. 2-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, moving into the finals with their 17th straight victory in Flushing Meadows.

They'll will face 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, the No. 6 seeds, on Friday. Bopanna and Ebden beat the veteran French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7–6 (3), 6–2 in the first semifinal.

Wednesday's men's singles quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals for the fourth time in five years, overcoming fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 in hot, humid conditions. The 2021 champion will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who beat No. 12 Alexander Zverev 6–3, 6–2, 6–4. Alcaraz improved to 24–1 in his past four major tournaments. Earlier, Sabalenka beat Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6–4 to reach her fifth consecutive Grand Slam semifinal. Keys then knocked off Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6–1, 6–4 in a match that was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka sighting

Naomi Osaka, a two-time U.S. Open champion, returned to the tournament Wednesday for the first time in about a year to participate in a panel about mental health in sports, a topic she helped focus a spotlight on two years ago. Osaka recently gave birth to a daughter and hasn't competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022. She has said she intends to return to action at the Australian Open in January.

Key stats

0–9 — Rublev's record in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches.

21 — Total games lost by Sabalenka through her first five matches.

Quotable

"One player (is) gonna die, and they're gonna see." — Medvedev, during his victory over Rublev as the temperature neared 95 degrees Fahrenheit.