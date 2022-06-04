Ukraine-War developments

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine—Here are the latest developments in the Russia–Ukraine war Saturday:

Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk, region governor Serhiy Haidai said.

The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics.

Russia also escalated attacks in Doneskt, the other province that makes up the Donbas, the Ukrainian military said as the war reached its 101st day

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced French President Emmanuel Macron for saying the West shouldn’t “humiliate” Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place,” Kuleba tweeted.

The bodies of more than 1,300 civilians have been exhumed so far in Ukraine’s capital region following Russia’s military retreat from around Kyiv, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported Saturday. The bodies were sent to morgues for forensic examination, and some 200 of the victims have not been identified, ministry spokeswoman Alyona Matveyeva said.

Pope Francis says he needs he needs to wait for the “right moment” to go to Ukraine. The pope said he would discuss the issue next week when some Ukrainian government representatives visit the Vatican.