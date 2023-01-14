UMW: Balanced offense carries Eagles over Averett in women's basketball

Women’s basketball
UMW 76, Averett 34: The Eagles used balanced offense to race to an early lead and easily put away the Cougars on Saturday afternoon nonconference game at Ron Rosner Arena.
Jordan Carpenter, Keagan Schwab and Elizabeth Dufrane each scored 11 points while Molly Sharman added 10 points went up 24–12 in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Eagles travel to Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival Salisbury on Wednesday.
Averett (3–12): Skylar Jones 4, Natija Pate 2, Elisa Harris 3, Talia Prosper 2, Jihnez Hutchinson 2, Taylor Ray 10, Brianna Sams 4, Ny’Kerasia Coleman 3, Rayanna Evans 4. 12 6-9 34.
UMW (14–3): Jordan Carpenter 11, Karissa Highlander 3, Keagan Schwab 11, Megan Baxter 7, Ashley Martin 8, Sydney Sherman 3, Elizabeth Dufrane 11, Adeline Riner 4, Molly Sharman 10, Andrea Lefkowitz 4, Lexi Miller 2, Rileigh Weaver 2. 31 8-11 76.
Halftime: UMW 40–24. Three-point shot: Averett 4 (Ray 2, Harris, Evans), UMW 6 (Dufrane 3, Highlander, Schwab, Baxter). Rebounds: Averett 42 (Hutchinson), UMW 38 (Carpenter 7).
Swimming
UMW vs. Catholic: The Eagles swept Catholic in Washington on Saturday. The men won 148–114 while the women nudged by 138–123.
Jonathan Zimmer won the men’s 200-yard butterfly (1:57.22), Will Burkley the 100 free (48.67), Larry Almariento took the 100 fly (54.16) and the trio combined with Alex Aung to win the 400 medley relay (3:37.87). The Eagle men are 6–2 on the season.
For the Eagle women (7–1), KInsey Brooks won the 100-yard backstroke (59.12), the 200 breaststroke (2:25.21) and the 200 IM (2:15.50). Margie Jones won the 200 freestyle (2:13.14) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.54).
The Eagle teams next compete at Marymount University on Friday.