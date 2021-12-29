UMW basketball teams reach tournament finals

Senior guard Anias Saunders set career highs with 29 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday as the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team downed Goucher 77–48 in the Albright College Holiday Tournament in Reading, Pa.
Saunders hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts and added four assists for the Eagles (11–3), who closed the first half on an 18–0 run to take a 51–20 halftime lead. They will face tournament host Albright for the championship on Thursday. Albright defeated Johnson & Wales 86–62.
Zack Blue and Erik Prosise each added 10 points for Mary Washington, and Daniel Peterson collected 11 rebounds. Josh Lichti led Goucher (3–7) with 13 points.
Mary Washington (11–3): Daniel Peterson 4, Colin Coyne 6, Zack Blue 10, Riley Welch 9, Anias Saunders 29, Erick Prosise 10, Ty Lacey 0, Nathan Waddy 0, Andrew Roswon 2, Emmauel Aghayere 7, Chaz Moody 0. Totals: 29, 6–11 77.
HGoucher (3–7): Tevin Venson 3, Josh Lichti 13, Ryan Conde 2, Cam Isaacs 12, John Dixon 4, Axel Seka 5, Nieko White 5, Mal Gragan 2, Drew Pitts 0, Tyler Collins 0, Daniel Nwankwo 0, Angad Ahluwalia 0, Thomas Lewis 0, Adam Abdelrahim 0, Jay Clark 2. Totals: 17 8–12 48.
Halftime: UMW, 51–20. 3-pointers: UMW 13 (Saunders 5, Welch 3, Prosise 3, Blue 2); Goucher 6 (Isaacs 4, Venson, Lichti). Rebounds: UMW 44 (Saunders 13); Goucher 29 (Isaacs 5).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMW 68, MISERACORDIA 52
Keagan Schwab scored 19 points and Mary Washington outscored Miseracordina 18–5 in the final quarter to win in the Montclair (N.J.) State tournament.
Tori Martin added 15 points and Jordan Carpenter 12 for the Eagles (9–1), who advanced to Thursday’s final against the host school, which beat Neumann 67–40 in Wednesday’s opening game.
The Eagles turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth period, holding Miseracordia scoreless for the final 3:07 of the game.
Alyssa Bondi was Miseracordia’s only double-figures scorer with 14 points.