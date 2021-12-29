UMW basketball teams reach tournament finals

Senior guard Anias Saunders set career highs with 29 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday as the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team downed Goucher 77–48 in the Albright College Holiday Tournament in Reading, Pa.

Saunders hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts and added four assists for the Eagles (11–3), who closed the first half on an 18–0 run to take a 51–20 halftime lead. They will face tournament host Albright for the championship on Thursday. Albright defeated Johnson & Wales 86–62.