UMW: Eagles down Pfeiffer in men's basketball

MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMW 87, Pfeiffer 62: Da’Shawn Cook scored 19 points, Zack Blue netted 18 points and each pulled down six rebounds to lead the Eagles over the visiting Falcons at Ron Rosner Arena on Thursday night.
The Eagles host Widener University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Pfeiffer (7–9): Daniel Fulp 4, MJ Armstrong 2, Rashamel Butler 11, Deymon Backwith 3, Taylan Rowe 8, Donte Forester- Jhagroo 3, Jaylen Hamilton 8, Clayton Robinson 10, Armani Alomar 1, Ty Black 6, Jordan Byrd 6. 22 9-17 62.
UMW (13–9): Andrew Rowson 4, Greg Rowson 12, Da’Shawn Cook 19, Zack Blue 18, Cameron McGravy 9, Gabe Wilson 6, Dorian Davis 4, Devin Johnson 4, Matias Prock 2, Patrick Smedley 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 7. 29 19-28 87.
People are also reading…
Halftime: UMW 51–29. Three-pointers: Pfeiffer 9 (Rowe 2, Robinson 2, Black 2, Butler, Beckwith, Forester-Jhagroo), UMW 10 (Cook 3, Blue 2, McGravy 2, Wilson 2, G. Rowson). Rebounds: Pfeiffer 30 (Hamilton 6), UMW 41 (Cook 6, Blue 6).