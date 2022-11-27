UMW: Eagles fall to Johns Hopkins in men's basketball

Men’s basketball: Greg Rowson hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points, but it was nowhere near enough for the University of Mary Washington as it got shellacked by Johns Hopkins in a 92–58 road loss Sunday. It was the first loss of the season for the Eagles.
Emmanuel Aghayere was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and scored 10 points for the Eagles, who host Methodist University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
UMW (4–1): Greg Rowson 20, Emmanuel Aghayere 10, Da’Shawn Cook 8, Zack Blue 3, Dorian Davis 10, Ty Lacey 1, Patrick Smedley 3, Chaz Moody 3. 14 24-33 58.
Johns Hopkins (5–1): Tom Quarry 14, Sydney Thybulle 8, Ethan Bartlett 12, John Windley 8, Carson James 18, Brian Johansson 8, Tanti Felli 4, Conor Gibson 2, Jayden Nixon 6, Charlie Jackson 5, Lincoln Yeutter 5, Rohan Prakash 2. 33 9-16 92.
Halftime: Johns Hopkins 48-27. Three-point shot: UMW 6 (Rowson 3, Cook, Davis, Smedley), Johns Hopkins 17 (Quarry 4, Bartlett 4, James 3, Johansson 2, Windley, Nixon, Jackson, Yeutter). Rebounds: UMW 28 (Cook 6), Johns Hopkins 46 (James 8).