Men’s lacrosse
UMW 20, Randolph–Macon 10: J.D. Nozemack scored three goals and had seven assists to lead the University of Mary Washington to a season-opening victory over the host Yellow Jackets in Ashland. The Eagles also got hat tricks from Carter Lynch (three goals, one assist) and Jackson Popeck (three goals). Riley Green had 13 saves in goal for the Eagles.
UMW (1–0) will begin home play on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against Catholic University.
Men’s tennis
UMW 8, Centre 1: The 18th-ranked Eagles got doubles and singles victories from Artis Hart, Peter Leese, Rishi Charan Shankar and Andrew Watson in opening the spring season with a victory at the University Indoor Tennis Center.
The Eagles (1–0) next host Washington College on Saturday at 3 p.m.