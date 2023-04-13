Thursday's result

BASEBALL

UMW 14, Eastern Mennonite 4: Nick Ciuffreda drove in three runs; Jacob Christianbury, Noah Roots and Bobby Ayscue knocked in a pair of runs; and John (Ketz) Murray provided three solid innings of relief to help the Eagles power past the Royals in a road game.

Murray (1–0) allowed one run in relief of starter Ryan Northup.

The Eagles (24–9) travel to Salisbury University on Saturday for a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E UMW 0 6 5 1 0 0 2 0 14 17 2 E. Mennonite 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 4 12 4

Ryan Northup, JOHN KETZ MURRAY, Ryan Dudak and Andrew Gerhart, Mike Dennis. COLE WALLACE, Brandon Barrett (2), Alec Riles (3), Hunter Sturgeon (5), Karson Jennings (8).

Wednesday's results

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UMW 9, Salisbury 0: The 30th-ranked Eagles produced doubles and singles victories from Emily Beckner, Amanda Hagino, Hannah Kimmey, Abby Moghtader, Riley Smith and Rebecca Stepleman for a C2C match victory. UMW (7–8) hosts Johns Hopkins on Saturday at the UMW Tennis Center at noon.

MEN'S TENNIS

UMW 7, Salisbury 2: Andrew Cooper, Artis Hart, Brock Ladehoff and Andrew Watson recorded singles and doubles victories for the 33rd-ranked Eagles in defeating the Sea Gulls. The Eagles (7–6) host Swarthmore College on Saturday at 1 p.m.