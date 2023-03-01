MEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 18, Lebanon Valley 2: J.D. Nozemack set a program career points record in pacing the Eagles past the Flying Dutchmen at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Nozemack was one of five Eagles with two goals Wednesday, and he also produced six assists, giving him 198 total points to set the new mark.

Ethan Castleman, Jackson Davis, Carter Lynch and Henry Moag each scored a pair of goals as the Eagles took a 5–2 first-quarter lead, expanded it with a 7–3 run after halftime and rolled to the victory. Riley Green, one of five Eagles goalkeepers on the day, had eight saves.

The Eagles (3–2) host DeSales on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

UMW 3-3, Shawnee State 1-7: Playing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on spring break, the Eagles split a twinbill with the Bears, winning by two in the opener but falling by four in the nightcap. Caitlyn Bunch (4–0) struck out 10 batters and Emma Schieda had two hits in the victory.